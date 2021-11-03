Advertisement

WHSV presents a new initiative: Blanketing the Valley

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV will be gathering new blankets throughout the month of November that will be distributed by the Salvation Army to those that need them.

We are accepting all sizes and styles of blankets, we just ask that they are new. Watch the video to learn more, or click here.

Help someone in need stay warm this season as the colder months approach!

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia

Latest News

Blanketing the Valley
Blanketing the Valley
WHSV's Blanketing the Valley
WHSV’s Blanketing the Valley
Homes For The Holidays