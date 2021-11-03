Advertisement

WHSV's Blanketing the Valley(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Nov. 3, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Similar to Toy Convoy, WHSV is asking viewers to donate new blankets to those in need as the cold winter months approach. 

Those wishing to donate can deposit blankets at the following drop-off locations:

  • Cargill in Dayton
  • The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro
  • WHSV’s TV station at 50 North Main St. in Harrisonburg

WHSV’s goal for the drive, sponsored by Cargill, is to collect 250 blankets.

