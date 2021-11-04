Cool to end the week, milder days ahead

THURSDAY: A weak system is passing to our south and east today, which will keep more clouds around the area. A mix of sun and clouds early, then more clouds for a good part of the day. There will be peeks of sunshine at times, but generally staying cloudy. Chilly today with highs in the mid to upper 40s across the area.

Clouds will begin to clear out for tonight, paving the way for quite a cold night. Clearing into the evening with temperatures quickly dropping through the 40s. Calm winds and clear skies means another very cold night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s for the area. Only a few spots staying at 30 overnight.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and a cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Nothing but sun for the day and still rather chilly as highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50.

Another cold evening with some passing clouds, temperatures in the 40s. A clear night and very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with typical low valleys likely dipping into the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds for the day. A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s in the morning. Still cool but temperatures a little higher than the last few days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Evening temperatures will rapidly fall through the 40s with clear skies. Cold again for the overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. A good amount of sunshine today and we’ll continue a trend of milder temperatures for several days. Highs in the low to mid 50s. A beautiful day to spend time outside, just don’t forget the sun will be setting earlier with the end of Daylight Saving. For the overnight hours, clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Cold in the morning with lots of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s early. Sunny and a noticeably milder day. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A very pleasant afternoon to enjoy the sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be cold but not as much as the past several nights. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue a slight warming trend today. Chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Lots of sunshine and quite comfortable for the afternoon. Highs today in the low 60s for West Virginia areas, mid to upper 60s for the Valley. A chilly night ahead, but again not as cold. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to begin the day and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 50s in the morning. A pleasant fall afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

