CSHD offering Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Effective immediately, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to a CSHD press release.

Vaccination sites may include:

Pediatric offices

Family practice offices

Local health department clinics:

-Monday and Friday at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

-Monday at the Waynesboro Health Department from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m.

-Friday at the Lexington Health Department from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)

Recurring large-scale clinics:

-Monday at College Square Lexington (Old Peeble’s/Gordmans) from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

-Wednesday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

-Thursday at the James Madison University Convocation Center from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Retail pharmacies

School-based clinics

Mobile vaccine units

More information regarding school-based clinics is forthcoming, as CSHD works with individual school systems to address availability.

Those wishing to have their children vaccinated at local health department clinics throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District, can make appointments by visiting vase.vdh.virginia.gov and entering your zip code.

You can also sign up at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). TTY users can call 711. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Appointments are recommended.

Additionally, appointments are available throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District with its community partners. Visit the CSHD Community Calendar Webpage for more information.

Everyone 5 years and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Central Shenandoah Health District encourages all Virginians to get their vaccination if they haven’t already done so. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

