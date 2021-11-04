Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Stuarts Draft at Riverheads

Stuarts Draft and Riverheads are preparing to play in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
Stuarts Draft and Riverheads are preparing to play in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Riverheads are preparing to play in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Shenandoah District and Augusta County rivals will meet at Riverheads in the final week of the regular season Friday night. It is one of the most anticipated games of the season with the Shenandoah District title on the line. Both teams enter the matchup with 5-0 district records and ranked No. 1 in their respective regions. Stuarts Draft and Riverheads met in a non-district game on September 17 with the Gladiators claiming a 28-10 victory.

Friday night’s game could also be historic for Riverheads. With a win, the Gladiators would set a VHSL record with 46 consecutive victories.

Kickoff between Stuarts Draft and Riverheads is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Riverheads High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Aaron Nice
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Aaron Nice
Sports teams at James Madison University likely won’t be eligible to play in Colonial Athletic...
JMU teams won’t be eligible for CAA championships if Sun Belt move announced
H.S. Volleyball: East Rockingham sweeps Page County in Region 2B quarterfinals
H.S. Volleyball: East Rockingham sweeps Page County in Region 2B quarterfinals
H.S. Football: Strasburg defeats East Rockingham, 24-3, in Tuesday night matchup
H.S. Football: Strasburg defeats East Rockingham, 24-3, in Tuesday night matchup