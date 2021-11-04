EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Stuarts Draft at Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Riverheads are preparing to play in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Shenandoah District and Augusta County rivals will meet at Riverheads in the final week of the regular season Friday night. It is one of the most anticipated games of the season with the Shenandoah District title on the line. Both teams enter the matchup with 5-0 district records and ranked No. 1 in their respective regions. Stuarts Draft and Riverheads met in a non-district game on September 17 with the Gladiators claiming a 28-10 victory.

Friday night’s game could also be historic for Riverheads. With a win, the Gladiators would set a VHSL record with 46 consecutive victories.

Kickoff between Stuarts Draft and Riverheads is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Riverheads High School.

