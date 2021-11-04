Advertisement

Former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver to appear in court in early 2022

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Bedford County schools bus driver charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment will appear in court in early January.

Kimberly Ricketts retained legal counsel, therefore she did not need to appear in court Thursday, November 4 for an arraignment, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

In early October, Ricketts was charged after picking up students in her personal vehicle. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office says the case has been transferred to Juvenile and Domestic court, where Ricketts will appear January 7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Charlottesville Fire Department adds drones.
Charlottesville Fire Department adds drones to increase readiness
CSHD offering Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11
Law enforcement officials with the National Park Service are looking for pictures and videos...
Information sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,494 Thursday