Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirm that the...
Missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer
Dayside Weather Forecast 11/4/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 11/4/2021
Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who had been missing for 18 days, is back home after being found...
Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl