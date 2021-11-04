JMU teams won’t be eligible for CAA championships if Sun Belt move announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sports teams at James Madison University likely won’t be eligible to play in Colonial Athletic Association postseason tournaments throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year.

JMU confirmed the news to WHSV Wednesday night. It was first reported by Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. If JMU announces a move to the Sun Belt, the Dukes will then be ineligible for any upcoming CAA Tournaments. A spokesperson for the Colonial Athletic Association confirmed the news late Wednesday evening saying it relates to a conference bylaw that has been in place since 2012.

James Madison is expected to officially announce later this week a move to the Sun Belt Conference that includes a transition to the FBS level of college football. The Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission is scheduled to meet Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss and potentially approve the change for James Madison.

JMU released the following statement Wednesday night:

“As we head into a potentially monumental week for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program, we were extremely disappointed to be informed by the Colonial Athletic Association that, should the university accept an invitation to another conference, JMU student-athletes would not be allowed to compete for postseason conference team championships and, therefore, for the opportunity to earn NCAA automatic team qualification.”

The statement continued: “In an era when the industry of college athletics stresses student-athlete welfare, this decision is completely contrary to those ideals. We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied. Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships. To our knowledge, the CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw. JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated. With our sights set on an important next step on Friday, it’s unfortunate that the CAA made this decision right in the middle of the fall championship season.”

JMU teams would still eligible to qualify for their respective NCAA Tournaments as at-large teams. The Dukes’ football team would still be able to play in the FCS Playoffs.

Since an official move to the SBC has not yet been announced, the JMU women’s soccer and field hockey teams will be able compete in their respective CAA Tournaments, which are scheduled to begin this week.

Many JMU players, fans, and national sports media members took to social media Wednesday night to voice their displeasure with the news:

heart breaking how @CAASports is throwing away hours of hard work, in and out the field. We wake up every morning at 6 a.m with one goal. Make history. Win 4 CAA tournaments in a row. We waited over a year to be back on the field and have a normal season. @CAASports paid back — Rodrigo Robles (@Rodrigo10robles) November 4, 2021

Can’t be serious about that right ?? Don’t punish the athletes?! @CAASports — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 4, 2021

You’ve got to be kidding me.



Punish the athletes over the administrators’ decisions? https://t.co/zGxjNZwdvn — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 4, 2021

What a joke



Hypocrisy is running rampant these days https://t.co/RsOKHh5Tc4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 4, 2021

Man we just got through a COVID year 🤦🏽‍♂️ yall don’t know what we’ve gone through. I feel for every sport. #LetUsPlay @CAASports https://t.co/fW8R3fCGct — Terell Strickland (@Tjstrick11) November 4, 2021

