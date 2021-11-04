Advertisement

Liberty University students ask for investigation

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of Liberty University students, alumni and activists has been told that school leadership will put before its board a plan for a third-party investigation into sexual assault claims.

The word came to those students, alumni and activists as they were holding a news conference Thursday afternoon asking for an independent audit.

Leadership with student group, Justice for Janes, said Jonathan Falwell told them the executive committee approved a plan Thursday - but it would need approval from the board of trustees.

Student Hailey Wikinson urged the board to greenlight the plan and act fast.

WDBJ7 also learned activist and lawyer Rachael Denhollander met privately with President Jerry Prevo Thursday, calling it a productive meeting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Mental Health Fair
Mental Health Fair
WHSV Vaccine File
Local hospital begins administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Augusta County causes delays
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Augusta County causes delays
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver to appear in court in early 2022