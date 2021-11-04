Advertisement

Mental Health Fair to bring mental health resources together for the community

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Community College Human Services Program has partnered with Mental Health America of Augusta to bring 25 local organizations under one roof for a Mental Health Fair on Thursday.

Students in the Blue Ridge Community College Human Services Program and Dr. Robin Hawkes organized the fair. Bruce Blair, Executive Director of Mental Health America of Augusta, said they want to make mental health resources as accessible to the community as possible.

“What we are seeing is that there is a lot of people, as we’ve gone through the pandemic there’s been a lot of people, who need resources and who need assistance but they just don’t know locally what is available to them,” Blair said. “The easier that we can make it to provide resources to individuals who are struggling and to get them connected with the help that they need, the better that is.”

There will be a wide range of services available like art therapy and substance abuse resources.

Students, families, and community members are welcome. Masks are required.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plecker Center on Blue Ridge’s campus.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Join us Thursday, November 4, at the Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Center. Drop by anytime...

Posted by Mental Health America of Augusta on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

