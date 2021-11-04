Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Aaron Nice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Aaron Nice is an exceptional senior at Stuarts Draft High School.

Nice began playing football in middle school. Six years later, he is a standout running back for the Cougars. Nice also competes in basketball, indoor track, and track and field. In every athletic arena, Nice credits his teammates for their camaraderie and support.

“I wouldn’t be here without them. It is fun to hang out with my friends every day on the field,” Nice said.

According to head football coach Nathan Floyd, Nice is known for the intense work ethic that he brings to practice and competition.

“He’s intelligent and he’s a hard-working young man. These qualities can be traced back to his family roots,” added Floyd.

Nice’s father also played football for the Cougars and now works as a veterinarian in the Valley. Nice continues to follow in his father’s footsteps as he interns at Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic.

“Aaron is a great person inside the classroom and outside on the practice field. He’s dedicated; he sets personal goals and works as hard as he can to achieve them,” said calculus teacher Jessica Bergan.

Nice is currently exploring opportunities to play football at the college level. For now, he remains focused on competing for the Cougars this fall.

“It’s really cool to represent my community every Friday night. I go out there and do my best to win games with my buddies,” said Nice.

The local community will continue to follow Nice as he excels on and off the playing field in his final year at Stuarts Draft High School.

