Police: Suspect in custody after shooting kills 3, injures 2

File image: WHSV
File image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Associated Press and WAVY-TV, The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say a suspect is in custody after a shooting that killed three women and injured two others. News outlets report that dispatchers received a call about a shooting around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Young Terrace housing development.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

Boone says the gunman shot one woman and when the other four tried to help her, he shot them too.

The two women who were wounded were taken to a hospital, but officials haven’t released information about the extent of their injuries.

