Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers first ever “Feline Frenzy Special”

The adoption special goes until this Saturday.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A new adoption special is going on at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA this week called the “Feline Frenzy Special” because the shelter is still overloaded with cats.

Adoption fees are $25 for cats and kittens and if you choose to adopt two felines, the second fee is waived. You can choose two cats, two kittens, or one of each.

For the felines that cannot be paired up, the adoption fee is $10.

Tiffany Corbin, with the RHSPCA, said they typically see cat intake slow down at the end of summer, but she said that has not been the case this year.

“This fall it has just been very overwhelming. We just keep seeing a steady increase in intakes, and we have done adoption specials where we decrease to $25 before but since I have been here we have not done a ‘buy one get one special,’” Corbin said.

Corbin said they have about 224 felines in total in their care, and they hope to clear up space for more foster animals to come into the shelter.

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, and microchip.

The special goes until this Saturday.

You can stop by from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, and the shelter added extra adoption hours from 5 to 7 p.m. The shelter is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted or you can book an appointment online.

