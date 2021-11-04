Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Augusta County causes delays
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 228 in Augusta County, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 9.0 miles.
This is a developing story.
