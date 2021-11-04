Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Augusta County causes delays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 228 in Augusta County, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 9.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.