Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue

Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue(City of Staunton (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton took to Facebook to announce that Greenville Avenue is closed due to a major waterline break at the railroad overpass and watering can.

The street is closed in both directions. The city says repairs and impact to service are expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

