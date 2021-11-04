Advertisement

Youngkin to meet with Governor Northam Thursday to begin smooth transition of power

Republican Glenn Youngkin spoke at a campaign event early Wednesday after winning the Virginia governor's race.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a little more than 2 months, Glenn Youngkin will swear in as Virginia’s 74th governor.

In his victory speech early Wednesday morning, Youngkin did not mince words when he laid out exactly what he plans to do over the next two years in office.

“Friends, we’re going to start that transformation on day one,” he said.

He went on to say there’s no time to waste and promised to restore excellence in schools by investing the largest education budget in the history of the Commonwealth.

“We’re going to invest in teachers, new facilities and special education,” Youngkin said.

He promised choice in the school systems and a better partnership between the schools and parents.

“We’re going to press forward with a curriculum that includes listening to parents input, a curriculum that allows our children to run as fast as they can.”

Along with education, Youngkin talked about his plans for reducing the cost of living, cutting taxes, funding law enforcement, and investing in mental health.

“And finally we will replace the entire parole board on day one,” he said.

Youngkin will take the oath of office January 15, 2022.

Thursday morning, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to meet with governor elect Glenn Youngkin in Richmond beginning the transition of power. WDBJ7 expects both men to address the press around noon.

