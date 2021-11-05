Central Shenandoah Health District prepared to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is seeing parents jump at the opportunity after approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

To make things easier for parents and better serve the community, the CSHD has offered vaccine clinics in schools in the past, and now will be bringing those clinics back. Those are starting as early as Monday at some schools in the health district.

“That’s a really great step forward in bringing this pandemic to a close because that is a large population that was at risk for such a long time, and now they are able to protect themselves. That’s definitely an exciting advancement,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

Shelton said signing your child up for a vaccine varies from school to school. Some will be able to sign up online. She said more information from school divisions will be forthcoming.

“We are seeing demand pick up for that 5 to 11-year-old age range and we’re offering it at all of our clinics again. We are encouraging folks to make an appointment ahead of time,” Shelton said. “For that 5-11 age group, it is required to make an appointment ahead of time just to ensure that we have amble supply and space to provide that.”

As of Nov. 5, 56.7% of the CSHD total population has received one dose of a vaccine, with 52.3% of the total population being fully vaccinated. 65.7% of adults have received one dose, and 60.8% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Shelton said the health district has been busy with booster shots over the last week. She said there is still a slow and steady increase in people coming out for their first or second shots.

