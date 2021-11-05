Christmas music returns to Mix 93.1

Advertisement

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday afternoon Mix 93.1 flipped the switch.

The radio station will now play 24/7 Christmas music until Christmas Day.

Chris Carmichael, Program Director of Mix 93.1, said they always do this the first Friday after Halloween.

“Everybody has their time of the year when they are like ‘alright I’m ready for Christmas.’ Some people it is not until Christmas Eve, some people it is the day after Thanksgiving, some people want us to do it in July. So, we start now and we invite whenever it is right for you, you know where the Christmas music is,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael said they have been doing this for over 20 years.

