Concert benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County on Nov. 6

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is hosting its “Night of Inspiration” benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 6. Miss Virginia 2021 and other guests will be there to take part in the music.

“We’re singing anything from inspirational musical theater pieces to Patsy Cline music because this side of Virginia is where she’s from, so we want to honor her in that way,” Tatum Sheppard, Miss Virginia 2021, said. “We think people will really enjoy that and we’re also singing Southern gospel music as well.”

Sheppard has been using her platform to promote mentoring across the commonwealth and was a “big sister” herself during her time at Liberty University.

“Being a big sister and a mentor, I definitely think that it impacted [my little sister] and changed her life, but it impacted me in a way that I did not expect,” Sheppard said. “It taught me that life is so much bigger than yourself and we all have the opportunity to make a difference in somebody’s life. "

Sheppard will perform alongside Miss America 1987 Kellye Cash, vocalist Doug Gochenour, and country gospel band Southern Grace.

The benefit will be held at Rivercrest Farm and Event Center in Elkton. The night kicks off at 5 p.m. with musical acts performing throughout the evening.

Tickets are $25 each and come with dinner prepared by The Southern Market.

For tickets, contact Scot at 540-421-0018 or email scot@RivercrestFarm.net. You will not be able to buy tickets at the door.

