Filibuster Distillery to pay $700,000 for dumping waste into stream

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

In a release from his office, it states the guilty plea comes after more than 40,000 gallons of waste was dumped into a stream in Shenandoah County. The distillery agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty.

Herring’s office states that a majority of the penalty money will go back to Shenandoah County, through education and infrastructure support.

