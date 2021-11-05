Advertisement

Filibuster Distillery to pay $700,000 for dumping waste into stream

Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating...
Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

In a release from his office, it states the guilty plea comes after more than 40,000 gallons of waste was dumped into a stream in Shenandoah County. The distillery agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty.

Herring’s office states that a majority of the penalty money will go back to Shenandoah County, through education and infrastructure support.

