Filibuster Distillery to pay $700,000 for dumping waste into stream
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Filibuster Distillery, LLC and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
In a release from his office, it states the guilty plea comes after more than 40,000 gallons of waste was dumped into a stream in Shenandoah County. The distillery agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty.
Herring’s office states that a majority of the penalty money will go back to Shenandoah County, through education and infrastructure support.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.