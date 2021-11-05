Advertisement

Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert

By WDJT staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Singer Harry Styles didn’t mince words when helping one fan come out to her mother at one of his shows.

It was something she asked him to do with a sign, and both mother and daughter are still relishing the moment.

“What would you like to tell your mother?” the singer asks in footage of the moment.

It was by chance Styles would read McKinley McConnell’s sign at his “Love on Tour” stop Wednesday night. It said, “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?”

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he announced to her mother and the thousands in attendance.

McConnell says the sign was put together at the last minute. Her mom Lisa Bibik didn’t have a ticket until two days before the concert.

While still in shock, both are grateful to Styles for sharing this moment with them.

“Him, himself and his music and the space he’s created with his fans, it just always means like safety to me,” McConnell said. “It means friends that I would have never thought I would get to meet, opportunities I would never have imagined to get. As cliché as it sounds, it does mean the world to me.”

McConnell lives in California but flew to Milwaukee to see the show.

“I feel really blessed and very honored to be in that moment,” Bibik said. “It’s very rare that you get to have these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, so I’m very honored and blessed that I was able to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Strasburg home vandalized with hateful words twice in two months
Strasburg house vandalized with hateful words twice in two months
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Sports teams at James Madison University likely won’t be eligible to play in Colonial Athletic...
JMU teams won’t be eligible for CAA championships if Sun Belt move announced
Law enforcement officials with the National Park Service are looking for pictures and videos...
Information sought in Blue Ridge Parkway homicide investigation

Latest News

Witnesses had to step in Wednesday night and help first responders after a crash involving an...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ambulance flips after collision
Singer Harry Styles helps fan who asks him to tell her mother that she's gay.
Singer Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert
Witnesses had to step in Wednesday night and help first responders after a crash involving an...
WATCH: Ambulance flips over in Mass. crash
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’