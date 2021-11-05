Advertisement

Impact of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in Virginia race, politics discussed at UVA event

University of Virginia Center for Politics "American Democracy Conference"
University of Virginia Center for Politics "American Democracy Conference"(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all heard countless ads and talking points for months during the Virginia gubernatorial race about parents, education, and ‘Critical Race Theory.’

Now, political analysts are talking about the role it played in the race and will play moving forward.

That dialogue happened at the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ annual American Democracy Conference.

“Nobody’s enforcing [Critical Race Theory] in K-12,” said former Virginia Del. David Ramadan, a Republican. “It doesn’t exist in K-12 in Virginia, doesn’t exist in k12 anywhere, but if we’re just going to talk over each other, and that’s what’s happening.”

That was a warning from Ramadan, which was a common cautionary tale as the panelists discussed political polarization.

As for why the CRT platform may have played a role in Virginia’s race -- UVA’s Daman Irby, the University of Virginia Center for Politics Director of Global Initiatives, has a theory.

“Parents have been cooped up in their homes for a year with many of their children and they’ve had a special look into education that they previously have not, and they’re more involved in the lives of their children than they used to be,” Irby said.

Of course, the other part of the strategy is race.

“It is a powerful force. It has been from the beginning of the republic’s history,” said Jamelle Bouie, a Charlottesville-based opinion columnist for the New York Times. “Politicians have won elections on sort of demagoguing on racial issues.”

Bouie said that may not change anytime soon.

“In the presence of these things which serve to kind of reinscribe racial difference, that serve to reinforce racial ideologies, I don’t -- this is the most depressing answer I can give -- but I don’t think that race is going to sort of vanish or diminish in salience in American politics.”

A main topic of the conference was a new project from “Project Home Fire,” an initiative working with the UVA Center for Politics. That project asked hundreds of questions to both Biden and Trump voters to learn more about political polarization. You can read about the project and some of its findings here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
In a snapshot from body cam footage from November 1, a Radford City Police Officers questions...
Radford Police release body cam footage of Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Latest News

Republican Glenn Youngkin spoke at a campaign event early Wednesday after winning the Virginia...
Youngkin meets with Governor Northam to begin smooth transition of power
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Political analysts in the Valley talk about what Youngkin’s win means for Virginia
Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus.
Miyares elected Virginia AG; denies Herring 3rd term
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia