JMU earns state approval to make FBS move to Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has earned state approval to join the Sun Belt Conference.

The Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly met in Richmond Friday morning and voted unanimously to give JMU the go-ahead to make the jump to the FBS and join the Sun Belt. Virginia state legislation requires programs, like JMU, to gain approval from the VA General Assembly when making a change in division. The Dukes are currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association.

JMU President Jonathan Alger and senior Vice President of Administration and Finance Charlie King spoke at Friday’s meeting.

“We have been detailed and thorough in following the scripted process to consider opportunities with the Sun Belt Conference,” said Alger and JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in a statement. “We are glad to have this key component completed, and we appreciate the assistance of the Commonwealth’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission today. We are excited about the next step for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program.”

Alger said during the meeting that James Madison will plan to begin its transition to the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022. Official announcements from JMU and the Sun Belt Conference are expected soon.

