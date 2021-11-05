Advertisement

JMU field hockey defeats Northeastern in OT, advances to CAA title game

The James Madison field hockey team has advanced to the championship game of the CAA...
The James Madison field hockey team has advanced to the championship game of the CAA Tournament.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison field hockey team has advanced to the championship game of the CAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Dukes defeated No. 4-seed Northeastern, 2-1, in overtime Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament in Newark, Delaware. CAA Player of the Year Eveline Zwager scored the game-winning goal for JMU in the extra period.

James Madison will play for the CAA Championship Sunday at 1 p.m.

While other JMU teams have been banned from competing in CAA Tournaments due to James Madison accepting an invite to the Sun Belt Conference, the field hockey team is eligible to play because the tournament started before JMU officially joined the Sun Belt.

