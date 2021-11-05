HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team is preparing to host Campbell in week ten of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Campbell

2021 Record: 3-5 Overall (2-3 Big South)

Head Coach: Mike Minter (9th Season - 39-51 Overall)

Player to Watch: Caleb Snead (WR) - 52 receptions, 766 receiving yards, 8 TDs in 2021

Last Meeting: Team have never played

-Campbell is scoring 28.8 points per game while throwing for 267.1 yards per game

-Campbell is allowing opponents to rush for 158.1 yards per game

