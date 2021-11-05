JMU takes Sun Belt plan to General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) presented its financial plan to move into the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Sun Belt Conference to the Intercollegiate Review Commission on Friday, Nov. 5.

JMU's Senior Vice President Charlie King presents a financial plan to get them from the CAA to the SBC. (WHSV) (WHSV)

The meeting began with JMU President Jonathan Alger explaining why the school should make the move from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). JMU’s Senior Vice President Charlie King spoke second, breaking down the financial plan.

King touched on everything, comparing their budget to others from schools that have made the move. King said they’ve accounted for inflation of 2%, as well as staff salary increases.

They talked about the costs, as well as ways the move would make them money, like increased ticket sales. The biggest cost, though, is the price tag to leave the CAA: $1.25 million.

With that, delegates brought their concerns to the table.

“I do not support once they get into this process and they realize the numbers are changing and they have to find the revenue someplace and they find revenue on the back of the student population,” said Chairman Luke Torian. “They should be trying to get that revenue from other sources, as opposed to putting that burden on the student population.”

JMU leaders said it won’t come to that since their plan already allows for flexibility. In the end, the delegates unanimously voted for the plan.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for JMU,” said Delegate Betsy Carr.

Carr said JMU had to present the plan because of a law passed a few years ago.

Old Dominion University, which made the same move years ago, had to go through the same process. Their president spoke at the meeting, saying he fully supports JMU’s decision to pursue the transition.

The move will take a few years and will begin July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.