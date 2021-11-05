Advertisement

Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
BOSTON, Ma. (WHDH) - Forget Lyft and Uber. Some drivers have the chance for a much larger pay day by driving snow plows.

A shortage of snow plow drivers in Massachusetts last year meant some major roads were not cleared and many towns don’t want to see that happen again so they’re offering major incentives.

Watertown is offering applicants with a commercial driver’s license 200 dollars an hour! Of course, you can’t plow snow all year, 40 hours a week.

But if you could, that would equal more than $400,000 a year! Worcester and Lowell are offering $155 per hour and other towns are advertising rates of $135 per hour.

One heads up for those interested, some of the jobs require applicants to have their own trucks.

