Slight changes to flood watches begin next Monday

(WHSV) - The National Weather Service has changed how they issue types of flood watches. The changes start on Monday, November 8th.

Right now, the National Weather Service will issue a “Flood Watch” or “Flash Flood Watch” depending on the rain event. Starting Monday, all watches issued will just be considered as a “Flood Watch,” eliminating Flash Flood Watches except for very special occasions.

The only time a Flash Flood Watch will be issued is when there is potential for a dam or levee failure. Instead, Flood Watches will have added details when they are issued so if there is a concern for flash flooding, it will be noted in the watch description. Flash Flood Warnings will continue to be issued the same way.

So what’s the difference between a “flood” and a “flash flood?” General flooding happens over a longer period of time when several inches of rain comes down in the course of several hours. For example, if 2-4 inches of rain is expected over the next 24 hours, the concern would be general flooding.

Flash flooding occurs with heavy rain falling at an intense rate. Rainfall accumulates quicker than the ground can hold, causing rapid rises in water in water bodies and in poor drainage places. If flash flooding is possible over a long period of time, it isn’t as urgent. You will know if flash flooding is a possibility if you look at the details of the watch.

Remember when warnings are issued, it may be already occurring or will shortly. A “Flash Flood Warning” means flash flooding is occurring right now or about to occur.

