Advertisement

8 dead, multiple injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say

Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld...
Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld Festival Friday night in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people are dead and many others were injured in a crowd surge Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference.

Peña said the compression of the crowd happened while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

The show was called off shortly after.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of concert-goers rushing in and knocking down metal detectors and trampling others.

The festival is hosted by Scott and was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the music festival’s website.

The sold out event included SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage on its lineup.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Flooding, WHSV
Remembering the 1985 election day floods
Harrisonburg City School Board receives recommendations from SRO Task Force
Harrisonburg City School Board receives recommendations from SRO Task Force

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Luray at Madison County
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Luray at Madison County
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg
WHSV EndZone - Week 11: Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg