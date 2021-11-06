Beautiful next few days

SATURDAY: Still cool but temperatures a little higher than the last few days. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 for West Virginia locations. Highs in the low to mid 50s for the Valley and elevations below 1,000′ for the Potomac Highlands (Moorefield and Petersburg areas).

Evening temperatures will rapidly fall through the 40s with a bit more clouds cover. Cold again for the overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

*Daylight Saving Time ends tonight. Manual clocks will need to be set back one hour. Smart phones/watches will change automatically.*

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. A fair amount of sunshine with some high clouds still hanging around and we’ll continue a trend of milder temperatures for several days. Highs in the low to mid 50s for West Virginia locations, upper 50s for the Valley and low elevations of the Potomac Highlands. A beautiful day to spend time outside, just don’t forget the sun will be setting earlier with the end of Daylight Saving. For the overnight hours, clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Cold in the morning with lots of sunshine. Temperatures rising into the 40s early. Sunny and a noticeably milder day. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s for West Virginia areas and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley and low valley areas in WV like Petersburg and Moorefield. A very pleasant afternoon to enjoy the sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be cold but not as much as the past several nights. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue a slight warming trend today. Chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Lots of sunshine and quite comfortable for the afternoon. Highs today in the low 60s for West Virginia areas, mid to upper 60s for the Valley. A chilly night ahead, but again not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to begin the day and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 50s in the morning. A pleasant fall afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds continuing overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the morning and a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s early. More clouds for the afternoon with still some peeks of sunshine. A mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Our next front will look to pass through the area with showers and gusty winds. It’s seven days out, a lot can changed so stay tuned. Highs around 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.