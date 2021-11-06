Gov.: Ex-West Virginia House Speaker Robert Kiss dies at 63

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says former House of Delegates Speaker Robert Kiss has died. The cause of death for the 63-year-old Kiss was not revealed in a statement released by Justice on Friday night.

A Raleigh County Democrat, Kiss served in the House of Delegates from 1989 until 2007, including his final 10 years as speaker.

He later spent more than three years under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin as secretary of the Department of Revenue.

Kiss also was a member of a Charleston law firm. Justice says Kiss embodied the West Virginia spirit of devotion to serving others.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.