Advertisement

Gov.: Ex-West Virginia House Speaker Robert Kiss dies at 63

Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor session.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says former House of Delegates Speaker Robert Kiss has died. The cause of death for the 63-year-old Kiss was not revealed in a statement released by Justice on Friday night.

A Raleigh County Democrat, Kiss served in the House of Delegates from 1989 until 2007, including his final 10 years as speaker.

He later spent more than three years under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin as secretary of the Department of Revenue.

Kiss also was a member of a Charleston law firm. Justice says Kiss embodied the West Virginia spirit of devotion to serving others.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Flooding, WHSV
Remembering the 1985 election day floods
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers

Latest News

JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jeff Bourne's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jeff Bourne's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jonathan Alger's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jonathan Alger's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)
Towson vs. JMU Volleyball - Nov. 6, 2021
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 6