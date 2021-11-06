JMU coaches react to Sun Belt move

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday morning, James Madison University and the Sun Belt athletic conference held a joint press conference to announce JMU as the league’s newest member.

While JMU football’s move from FCS to FBS is the headliner, the change in conferences will affect all of JMU’s 18 varsity sports. This includes women’s lacrosse, field hockey, and swimming and diving, which are not sports sponsored by the Sun Belt.

Following the press conference, WHSV caught up with several JMU head coaches to get their reactions to the move.

“I think it gets a lot more eyes on us. I love the regional rivalries as part of it, love the ability to compete against a lot of schools that we recruit against,” said Joshua Walters, the JMU women’s soccer coach.

The opportunity to play in the same conference as regional foes Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Marshall, and Costal Carolina was seen as a big plus by some coaches.

“In women’s basketball, you’re talking about two of the top five schools in wins all-time, us and Old Dominion, so the women’s basketball tradition with us and ODU is awesome,” said Sean O’Regan, JMU women’s basketball coach.

“You’re able to have the east region. I was thrilled to have that instead of going to the mid-west or the south all the time. I was really fired up to hear the schools, and I think it’s the right time for the move, so I’m pumped up about it,” added O’Regan.

JMU’s highly successful women’s lacrosse team will be looking for a different conference to play in, as lacrosse is not sponsored by the Sun Belt.

“I understand this a great move for us. I’m just interested in what that means for lacrosse, working with our administrators to find the best home for our program to compete for championships moving forward,” said Shelley Klaes, JMU lacrosse coach. “We are learning about this move to the Sun Belt and what it means for our program. We’re just beginning those conversations right now and trying to get an understanding of which conferences will serve us well.”

JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington is very familiar with the Sun Belt conference having coached in the league for six years as the head coach of Georgia Southern before coming to Harrisonburg.

“I know a lot of the venues, the teams, the coaches, very, very well, and its an extremely talented league. It’s a very challenging league, but basketball wise, there’s a lot of similarities to the CAA, talented players, good coaches,” said Byington.

Coaches said the league’s deal with ESPN will be huge for the school’s exposure, as many JMU fans have often been critical of FloSports, the CAA’s streaming service.

“The ESPN package is huge for visibility, and I don’t want talk about FloSports, but I don’t think it helped us with Flosports that you have to pay a subscription,” said Sean O’Regan.

“This opens up some new markets for us. It opens up Atlanta a lot more for us, which is a hot bed of soccer. We can still keep the same footprints in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic, and now we’ve opened up the South,” said Joshua Walters.

“We really haven’t done a whole lot of the South. Every once in a while we’ll dip into Florida, but Georgia traditionally is a really tough place to get kids out of. So, for us, we’ve gone kind of the Mid-Atlantic route. A lot of Virginia kids, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania have been very good to us, and I think this will open the southern doors too,” said Sean O’Regan.

In Basketball, O’Regan hopes the conference will help provide his team’s with more chances to make the NCAA tournament.

“They’ve traditionally been, to my knowledge, a one-bid league. We’ve been a one-bid league for the last couple years, so the whole goal is I want to be in a league with more than one bid, and I think we can probably get there with the Sun Belt,” he said.

JMU now begins the transition process, teams will officially become Sun Belt members on July 1st 2023.

