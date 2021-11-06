JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, November 6.

JMU volleyball beats Towson

The James Madison volleyball team took down Towson in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19).

The Dukes improve to a 9-3 record in conference play and a 15-5 record overall on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman led the team with 17 kills while junior Caroline Dozier recorded 35 assists against the Tigers.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face the Tigers in the second match at Sinclair Gymnasium.

