VDH partners with Waynesboro schools for child COVID vaccine clinic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Central Shenandoah Health District partnered with Waynesboro Public Schools to hold a school resource fair at Kate Collins Middle School. The fair also included a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11.

The event included free clothes from the Green Hanger Project and free food from the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank for any families in need. COVID-19 booster shots were also offered to those 12-years-old and up.

“We were really excited to see such a tremendous response from the community to vaccinate children 5 to 11. We had around 170 children signed up to get their vaccine today, which is very exciting,” said Laura Lee Wight, public information officer for the Central Shenandoah Health District.

VDH will also be offering vaccine clinics in schools in the coming weeks, which will allow parents to register their child to get vaccinated during the school day. School administrators will provide specific information to parents when clinics are available.

VDH says it is important to offer the vaccine to children in a variety of different settings.

“This setting might work for some kids, but for others, it might not. So, being able to have the vaccine both at more of a private setting, like at a pediatrician’s office but also providing it at the schools allows parents who can’t take off time from work to have their child vaccinated,” said Wight.

VDH asks any parents with questions or concerns about getting their child vaccinated to contact them.

“We know that the Pfizer vaccine is very safe. Around 3,000 children to date have gone through the clinical trials, and we’re not seeing any severe reactions to the vaccine,” said Wight.

VDH urges parents to vaccinate their children, especially after the recent surge of the Delta variant which caused a large increase in pediatric cases.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.