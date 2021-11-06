Advertisement

VSU reports largest enrollment increase in 10 years

Virginia State University also reports highest retention rate increase in twenty years
As of this fall, enrollment at VSU grew by 280 for a total of 4300 students - an increase of nearly seven percent over the fall 2020 semester.(Virginia State University)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is reporting the largest enrollment increase in retention and enrollment in more than a decade.

As of this fall, enrollment at VSU grew by 280 for a total of 4300 students - an increase of nearly seven percent over the fall 2020 semester. The university is also reporting a retention rate of 76 percent - VSU’s highest in twenty years.

Retention rate is the percentage of first-time, first-year undergraduate students who continue their education at that school the following year.

VSU’s President Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. spoke about the increases in enrollment and retention rate despite national reports showing a decline in university enrollments throughout the country.

“We are encouraged to see this increase in retention and enrollment at VSU.  Despite the challenges dealing with COVID-19 over the last year, it’s clear that students still see the value in education and see VSU as a GREATER option for them,” Abdullah said.

