Central defeats Strasburg in Saturday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central faced Strasburg on Saturday night.

The Falcons defeated the Rams 35-7. Christian Ross recorded a pick-six for Central in the third quarter while Isiah Dyer stepped up with a crucial interception in the final moments on the field.

Central improves to 8-1 overall and Strasburg falls to 9-2 overall.

The Falcons have completed their regular-season schedule while the Rams face Buckingham in a non-region game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.