Central defeats Strasburg in Saturday night matchup
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central faced Strasburg on Saturday night.
The Falcons defeated the Rams 35-7. Christian Ross recorded a pick-six for Central in the third quarter while Isiah Dyer stepped up with a crucial interception in the final moments on the field.
Central improves to 8-1 overall and Strasburg falls to 9-2 overall.
The Falcons have completed their regular-season schedule while the Rams face Buckingham in a non-region game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
