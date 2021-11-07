Gameday Coverage: Thornton sets TD record, No. 3 JMU rolls past Campbell

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated Campbell, 51-14, Saturday evening in a non-conference game at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton set a program record with four touchdown receptions. He hauled in eight receptions for 142 yards. James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson threw for 259 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Latrele Palmer led JMU in rushing with 86 yards on 13 carries, including a 61-yard rush.

Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had a team-high 10 total tackles for the Dukes. JMU racked up eight tackles for loss and four sacks, led by Isaac Ukwu who had one sack and two TFLs.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 268 yards and two TDs while adding 39 yards on the ground. Caleb Snead reeled in 11 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Camels.

James Madison improves to 8-1 overall. The Dukes resume CAA play with a road game next Saturday at William & Mary.

