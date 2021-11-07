Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: Thornton sets TD record, No. 3 JMU rolls past Campbell

The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated Campbell, 51-14, Saturday evening in a...
The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated Campbell, 51-14, Saturday evening in a non-conference game at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team defeated Campbell, 51-14, Saturday evening in a non-conference game at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton set a program record with four touchdown receptions. He hauled in eight receptions for 142 yards. James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson threw for 259 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Latrele Palmer led JMU in rushing with 86 yards on 13 carries, including a 61-yard rush.

Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had a team-high 10 total tackles for the Dukes. JMU racked up eight tackles for loss and four sacks, led by Isaac Ukwu who had one sack and two TFLs.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 268 yards and two TDs while adding 39 yards on the ground. Caleb Snead reeled in 11 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Camels.

James Madison improves to 8-1 overall. The Dukes resume CAA play with a road game next Saturday at William & Mary.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Flooding, WHSV
Remembering the 1985 election day floods

Latest News

While JMU football’s move from FCS to FBS is the headliner the change in conferences will...
JMU coaches react to Sun Belt move
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jeff Bourne's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jeff Bourne's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jonathan Alger's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Jonathan Alger's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)
JMU joins the Sun Belt: Keith Gill's comments (11/6/21)