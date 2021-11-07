JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, November 7.

JMU volleyball falls to Towson

The James Madison volleyball team lost to Towson 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20).

The Dukes fall to a 10-4 record in conference play and a 16-6 record on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman notched 15 kills while teammate Caroline Dozier passed for 40 assists against the Tigers.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they face Hofstra on the road.

JMU field hockey loses to Delaware

In field hockey, the Dukes lost to the Blue Hens 3-1 in the CAA Field Hockey Championships.

Junior Eveline Zwager scored in the 44th minute to put the Dukes on the board. However, Kiki Oudshoorn, Morgan Rigual, and Ashlyn Carr scored for the Blue Hens as Delaware earned a spot in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.