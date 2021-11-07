Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 7

Towson 3, JMU 1 - Nov. 7, 2021
Towson 3, JMU 1 - Nov. 7, 2021(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, November 7.

JMU volleyball falls to Towson

The James Madison volleyball team lost to Towson 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20).

The Dukes fall to a 10-4 record in conference play and a 16-6 record on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman notched 15 kills while teammate Caroline Dozier passed for 40 assists against the Tigers.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they face Hofstra on the road.

JMU field hockey loses to Delaware

In field hockey, the Dukes lost to the Blue Hens 3-1 in the CAA Field Hockey Championships.

Junior Eveline Zwager scored in the 44th minute to put the Dukes on the board. However, Kiki Oudshoorn, Morgan Rigual, and Ashlyn Carr scored for the Blue Hens as Delaware earned a spot in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indictment charges 24 with money laundering, tax fraud
Money will be going toward things like bridges, roads, internet, and clean water.
How the newly passed infrastructure bill will impact Virginia
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers

Latest News

Central 35, Strasburg 7 - Nov. 6, 2021
Central defeats Strasburg in Saturday night matchup
No. 5 JMU defeats Elon - TJ Eck postgame package
No. 5 JMU defeats Elon - TJ Eck postgame package
Central 35, Strasburg 7 - Nov. 6, 2021
Central 35, Strasburg 7 - Nov. 6, 2021
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 6
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 6