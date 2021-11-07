Mild start to week

SUNDAY: A chilly and clear evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s. Clear skies hang around for the entire night as temperatures dip below freezing for some. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Still cold but warmer than the past few nights.

MONDAY: Cold in the morning with lots of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 40s early. You’ll notice the change in temperature as we begin a milder pattern. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for West Virginia areas and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley and low valley areas in West Virginia such as Petersburg and Moorefield. A fantastic day overall.

Chilly for the evening with clear skies as temperatures will be in the 50s. Staying clear overnight with a few clouds for the Alleghenies. Temperatures will continue their upwards trend but still very chilly overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mild temperatures continue today. A cold start with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine again today as temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70. A fantastic November day to spend some time outside. A chilly night ahead but not as cold as the past few evenings. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will begin to settle back in for the evening hours with temperatures in the 60s early. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with chilly temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and mild with highs in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations and into the mid 60s for the Valley. Clouds will continue to roll in overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy by the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain showers will look to arrive into the overnight. This could still change, we’ll keep you posted. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for lows.

FRIDAY: Cool to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds for the day as a cold front passes. On/off scattered showers more likely for Friday, not a wash out. Mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day as cool air begins to trickle in again. Mostly cloudy for the day and turning breezy behind the cold front. Highs in the low to mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

