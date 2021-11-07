Advertisement

Science Museum hosts robots

Several robots of various levels of sophistication were on display.
Several robots of various levels of sophistication were on display.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Science Museum of Western Virginia, it was all about the robots.

There was a robot scrimmage, where robots were challenged to move pick up and move items in a set pattern in a certain amount of time. Five teams of students took part in the competition, which was at the center of a larger series of displays throughout the museum dedicated to robot construction and education.

”We can see other people’s ideas and we can learn from that,” said Hannah Stoddard, a member of the team Red Hair Pandas 4924. “And it’s not a qualifier, so we’re not qualifying for anything, but we’re learning and learning how to work together and try out the robots and build.”

The event was sponsored by First Chesapeake, a nonprofit dedicated to STEM education in middle and high school youth in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
Flooding, WHSV
Remembering the 1985 election day floods