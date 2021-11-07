Advertisement

Star City Strongman meet raises money for prevention

T shirts were popular at the gathering.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks got together to help carry some heavy weight ... literally.

The Star City Strongman Competition saw people testing their ability to lift everything from conventional weights to raw stones, and even holding back cars.

It was a chance for the weightlifting community to come together and raise money for a good cause: the Prevention Council of Roanoke County.

”So it’s a chance for us to show off everything here too,” said organizer Leigh Stover. “And everybody’s supportive -- it’s a competition, but you’re really competing with yourself, and everybody’s cheering for one another. It’s such a great environment, and all of the proceeds going to the prevention council helps the community as well.”

It’s the gathering’s sixth year.

