Woman dies after Bedford County officer-involved shooting Saturday evening

Update 11:30 am:

Virginia State Police have released more information about the fatal shooting involving Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Virginia State Police say the incident started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening when a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police Officer attempted to stop a woman who was not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle did not have a license plate displayed.

Police say the woman, who police identified as 29 year old Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, of Goodview, refused to stop after the officer turned on his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

The woman pulled into a residence in the 100 block of Afton Lane in the Goodview community and went inside the residence, according to police.

State police say the officer then tried to make contact with the woman but there was no response.

As he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots fired from inside the residence and requested assistance from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Police say after several hours of trying to make verbal contact with Clevenger-Kirk to negotiate a peaceful resolution, she began setting fires inside the house.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say she exited the the residence with a a handgun.

State police say that’s when Bedford County Sheriff deputies and the DWR Conservation Police Officer fired their weapons.

Clevenger-Kirk was hit and died at the scene according to police.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Police say no law enforcement were injured.

State police are also investigating the cause of the fire, which destroyed the residence.

No one else was inside the residence with Clevenger-Kirk according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story:

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday in the Moneta area.

The sheriff’s office has requested Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Virginia State Police to get more information about the shooting and will keep you updated on air and online.

