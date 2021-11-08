Dayton Town Council considering purchase of land for new water treatment facility

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Town Council will vote on the potential purchase of land to construct a new building that will house the town’s new water treatment facility during its meeting Monday night.

The council will vote to purchase either a quarter or half-acre parcel adjacent to their current plant.

The proposed new building will be around 3,500 square feet and house new water treatment equipment, including a filtration system and water tanks.

“The engineer and the equipment company are working on the very final design and we should have a bid package out for construction and installation bidding hopefully the middle to end of this month and bids will be do either right before or right after the holidays,” said Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence.

The new building will be the final piece in the town’s water treatment facility upgrade that was approved back in 2020.

“The staff that we have now have worked on this type of equipment, that’s what they use at Rockingham County and Augusta County so it should be a pretty easy transition once we get everything up, it’ll be more computerized and a little bit more efficient, it will be much more efficient for us to be able to produce water,” said Lawrence.

The town hopes to have construction completed by late spring 2022 and to have the new facility up and running by next fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.