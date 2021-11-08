H.S. Football Playoffs: First Round Schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.

VHSL Playoffs - First Round

Region 3C

(8) Wilson Memorial at (1) Liberty Christian - Friday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

(7) Waynesboro at (2) Heritage - TBA

(5) Broadway at (4) Turner Ashby - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Region 2B

(8) Madison County at (1) Central - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(7) Luray at (2) Stuarts Draft - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(6) East Rockingham at (3) Clarke County - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(5) Buckingham County at (4) Strasburg - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Region 1B

(1) Riverheads earned a bye into the region semifinals

(2) Buffalo Gap earned a bye into the region semifinals

To see the full VHSL football playoff brackets, click here.

WVSSAC Playoffs - First Round

Class A

(14) Meadow Bridge at (3) East Hardy - Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m.

(9) Moorefield at (8) Wheeling Central Catholic - Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m.

To see the full WVSSAC football playoff brackets, click here.

