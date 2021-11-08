Advertisement

H.S. Football Playoffs: First Round Schedule

The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.
The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.

VHSL Playoffs - First Round

Region 3C

(8) Wilson Memorial at (1) Liberty Christian - Friday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.

(7) Waynesboro at (2) Heritage - TBA

(5) Broadway at (4) Turner Ashby - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Region 2B

(8) Madison County at (1) Central - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(7) Luray at (2) Stuarts Draft - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(6) East Rockingham at (3) Clarke County - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

(5) Buckingham County at (4) Strasburg - Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Region 1B

(1) Riverheads earned a bye into the region semifinals

(2) Buffalo Gap earned a bye into the region semifinals

To see the full VHSL football playoff brackets, click here.

WVSSAC Playoffs - First Round

Class A

(14) Meadow Bridge at (3) East Hardy - Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m.

(9) Moorefield at (8) Wheeling Central Catholic - Saturday, November 13 at 1:30 p.m.

To see the full WVSSAC football playoff brackets, click here.

