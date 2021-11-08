Advertisement

JLARC to release final review on VEC

(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will be releasing its final review of the VEC’s issues during the pandemic.

The committee previously found a growing backlog of unresolved claims. It also detailed extreme call center problems and estimated the VEC issued nearly a billion dollars in incorrect payments in 2020.

Today’s report will include long-term recommendations to improve the agency’s performance. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8.

