Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Luray Police Chief Bow Cook has reported that officers recovered a stolen fire truck out of Fairfax County.

Chief Cook says the truck was stolen early Monday morning at about 1 a.m. Officers reportedly recovered it in Luray around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody when he drove past officers on Luray and Wallace Avenue.

One male is in custody from Spotsylvania County for possession of stolen property. He has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we learn more information.

