Advertisement

Mercury and Mars in conjunction this week

On Thursday, the Moon will reach its first quarter stage.
On Thursday, the Moon will reach its first quarter stage.(Stellarium)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The clocks have been flipped back and we are getting closer and closer to the winter season. Here’s what you can expect up in the sky this week.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 14 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 6:48 am to 6:56 am and sunset will move from 5:09 pm to 5:03 pm. This will bring us down to 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 53 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Tuesday, November 9th, 5:01 am3 min52°above NEabove ESE
Thursday November 11th, 5:04 am2 min29°above Sabove SSE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonThursday, November 11th, 7:45 am
Full MoonFriday, November 19th, 3:57 am
Third Quarter MoonSaturday, November 27th. 7:27 am
New MoonSaturday, December 4th, 2:43 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Friday, November 19th, and is known as the Beaver Moon. The name of November’s Full Moon may have been for Native American setting beaver traps this time of the year or the larger presence of beavers building winter dams. November’s Full Moon is also known as the Frost Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, November 10th, look in the southeastern sky just before sunrise. Mercury will be less than a finger’s width to the upper left of Mars. Mars will only be 1/10 the brightness of Mercury. To best see the conjunction, take a look into the sky after 6 am and before sunrise. You should be able to see both planets at the same time with a telescope.

On Wednesday, Mars and Mercury will very close to each other just before dawn.
On Wednesday, Mars and Mercury will very close to each other just before dawn.(Stellarium)

Also on Wednesday, November 10th, the half-moon will be just below Saturn. Before it gets completely dark, you can use binoculars to find Saturn which is yellow, a palm’s width up and left of the half-moon. After about 5:30 pm, find the yellow dot in the sky with the naked eye and that is Saturn. This will be going on in the southern sky.

On Wednesday night, the Moon will be very close to Saturn just after sunset.
On Wednesday night, the Moon will be very close to Saturn just after sunset.(Stellarium)

On Thursday, November 11th, the first quarter moon will be located near Jupiter. If you look in the southern sky, it will be a bright white dot a slim palm width above the Moon. As the sky darkens, you will be able to view Saturn as well but it will be very faint.

The Moon will be near Jupiter Thursday night just after sunset.
The Moon will be near Jupiter Thursday night just after sunset.(Stellarium)

Also on Thursday, November 11th, “Lunar V” and “Lunar X” will appear on the moon. “Lunar V” will be near the center of the moon and “Lunar X” will be one-third the way up the Moon. The lighting for the moon will create shadows in the “V” and “X” shape. These shadows will look to develop around 5 pm and peak in intensity around 7 pm. By the time it reaches 9 pm, the shadows will have disappeared. You can view the letters in a telescope or a very strong pair of binoculars.

Thursday night during the evening, the Moon will vast a "V" shaped shadow and "X" shaped shadow...
Thursday night during the evening, the Moon will vast a "V" shaped shadow and "X" shaped shadow only viewable with at least binoculars.(Stellarium)

On Friday, November 12th, the Northern Taurids meteor shower will peak. This shower is known for its colorful fireballs. The meteor shower will be most viewable around 1 am and will be located in northwestern Taurus, in the southern sky. Meteors will come rather slowly however, as at its peak, the Northern Taurids meteor shower produces 5 meteors an hour.

Circled in red at the top of the image is where the Northern Taurids meteor shower is located...
Circled in red at the top of the image is where the Northern Taurids meteor shower is located when looking at the southern sky.(Stellarium)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indictment charges 24 with money laundering, tax fraud
Money will be going toward things like bridges, roads, internet, and clean water.
How the newly passed infrastructure bill will impact Virginia
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers

Latest News

UVA Charlottesville psychotherapist discusses eating disorder link to COVID-19
Specialists notice a rise in adolescent and childhood eating disorders during the pandemic
Savanah Copenhaver
Women in Sports: Savanah Copenhaver
WINS Savanah Copenhaver
A Shenandoah veteran salutes the flag during the playing of the National Anthem.
Town of Shenandoah holds veteran’s service