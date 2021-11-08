Mercury and Mars in conjunction this week

(WHSV) - The clocks have been flipped back and we are getting closer and closer to the winter season. Here’s what you can expect up in the sky this week.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 14 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 6:48 am to 6:56 am and sunset will move from 5:09 pm to 5:03 pm. This will bring us down to 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 53 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Tuesday, November 9th, 5:01 am 3 min 52° above NE above ESE Thursday November 11th, 5:04 am 2 min 29° above S above SSE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon Thursday, November 11th, 7:45 am Full Moon Friday, November 19th, 3:57 am Third Quarter Moon Saturday, November 27th. 7:27 am New Moon Saturday, December 4th, 2:43 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Friday, November 19th, and is known as the Beaver Moon. The name of November’s Full Moon may have been for Native American setting beaver traps this time of the year or the larger presence of beavers building winter dams. November’s Full Moon is also known as the Frost Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, November 10th, look in the southeastern sky just before sunrise. Mercury will be less than a finger’s width to the upper left of Mars. Mars will only be 1/10 the brightness of Mercury. To best see the conjunction, take a look into the sky after 6 am and before sunrise. You should be able to see both planets at the same time with a telescope.

On Wednesday, Mars and Mercury will very close to each other just before dawn. (Stellarium)

Also on Wednesday, November 10th, the half-moon will be just below Saturn. Before it gets completely dark, you can use binoculars to find Saturn which is yellow, a palm’s width up and left of the half-moon. After about 5:30 pm, find the yellow dot in the sky with the naked eye and that is Saturn. This will be going on in the southern sky.

On Wednesday night, the Moon will be very close to Saturn just after sunset. (Stellarium)

On Thursday, November 11th, the first quarter moon will be located near Jupiter. If you look in the southern sky, it will be a bright white dot a slim palm width above the Moon. As the sky darkens, you will be able to view Saturn as well but it will be very faint.

The Moon will be near Jupiter Thursday night just after sunset. (Stellarium)

Also on Thursday, November 11th, “Lunar V” and “Lunar X” will appear on the moon. “Lunar V” will be near the center of the moon and “Lunar X” will be one-third the way up the Moon. The lighting for the moon will create shadows in the “V” and “X” shape. These shadows will look to develop around 5 pm and peak in intensity around 7 pm. By the time it reaches 9 pm, the shadows will have disappeared. You can view the letters in a telescope or a very strong pair of binoculars.

Thursday night during the evening, the Moon will vast a "V" shaped shadow and "X" shaped shadow only viewable with at least binoculars. (Stellarium)

On Friday, November 12th, the Northern Taurids meteor shower will peak. This shower is known for its colorful fireballs. The meteor shower will be most viewable around 1 am and will be located in northwestern Taurus, in the southern sky. Meteors will come rather slowly however, as at its peak, the Northern Taurids meteor shower produces 5 meteors an hour.

Circled in red at the top of the image is where the Northern Taurids meteor shower is located when looking at the southern sky. (Stellarium)

