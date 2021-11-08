Mount Jackson looking to hire new police chief

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Mount Jackson Chief of Police Jeff Sterner is set to retire on November 30.

The town is now looking to find a qualified candidate to fill his role.

The town’s search for a new chief has been underway for nearly a month. It’s looking to hire an officer with at least 10 years of experience to head up the department of five full-time officers.

“We’re looking for someone who has good community relations, can build good community relations, and maintain good community relations because our current force has done an excellent job with that, and we would like someone who will continue supporting that effort,” said Town Councilman Roger Rudy, Chair of the town’s Personnel Committee.

The town has posted the opening on multiple job sites and has improved the positions retirement benefits in an effort to attract qualified candidates at a time when many police departments are understaffed.

“The challenge is attracting officers or candidates who might be coming from a larger system who would be interested in working in a smaller community, but that can also be a benefit because in a smaller community like ours, it gives the officers an opportunity to really engage with the community,” said Rudy.

The town said building community relations and management style are two of the biggest things they’re looking for in a new chief.

“Management style is one thing that’s very important to us and also again the individuals recognition of how policing has changed in the last two and a half years or so with the pandemic and other issues that departments across the nation are facing,” said Rudy.

Rudy said the town has already had a number of interested candidates and hopes to have a new chief hired by January. The town council will appoint an interim chief to bridge the gap between Sterner’s retirement and the hiring of a new chief.

