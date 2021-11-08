Page County Public Schools providing vaccine for children

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Schools took to Facebook to announce that they are partnering with the Lord Fairfax Health District to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11.

A parent or guardian must be present with the child at the free vaccine clinic. PCPS stresses that it does not require that students be vaccinated for COVID-19.

PCPS asks that you consult your health care provider or call the Health District if you have questions about the vaccine. Information is also posted on the PCPS COVID-19 webpage. Click here to learn how to sign your child up for their dose.

