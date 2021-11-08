Pleasant days before a late-week cold front

MONDAY: Cold this morning with lots of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 40s early. There will be a noticeable change in temperatures the next several days, as a milder pattern will set in place. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for West Virginia areas and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley and low valley areas in West Virginia such as Petersburg and Moorefield. A fantastic day to enjoy some time outside.

Chilly for the evening with clear skies as temperatures will be in the 50s. Staying clear overnight with just a few passing clouds. A cold night, but not as cold as what we experienced late last week. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable day today. Cold to start with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine again today as temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 60s to around 70. A beautiful November day to spend some time outside.

For the evening, temperatures will quickly drop after sunset into the 50s with clear skies. A weak disturbance will swing through overnight tonight, which will increase our cloud cover for the night. A chilly night, but not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds this morning as a weak disturbance departs the area. A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds decreasing quickly and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon. Another mild day with highs in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley. We’ll start the night with generally clear skies, but then late clouds will roll in well ahead of our next cold front. A chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. With an approaching cold front, clouds will thicken up throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Right now, we will be staying dry throughout the day. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll stay mild as well as high temperatures will reach the upper 50s for West Virginia and into the low 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. A strong cold front will push through the area overnight, which will bring the area gusty showers. We’ll continue to provide updates on timing of the cold front. Lows tonight in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: As the cold front pushes through the area early, we’ll have some early clouds and even some early lingering showers. Then, clouds will decrease through the day. The cooler air really won’t kick in until overnight tonight into Saturday, so we’ll have quite a pleasant afternoon. Highs today in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, mostly clear and colder with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures climbing into the 40s. Cooler air will filter into the region today with the upper level energy finally swinging through. Winds will pick up for the afternoon and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today in the low to mid 50s, so feeling much cooler. For the night, mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few spots near 30.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures in the 30s early. A chilly day. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s for West Virginia and in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

